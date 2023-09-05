Plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum to be held on September 12 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 12, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Final nuances are still being agreed," Peskov said, answering the question about the president’s schedule at the EEF and urging to wait for a couple of days.

"Days, as always, will be rather packed. I can only say that the plenary session will be on September 12. It is scheduled to 03:00 p.m. Vladivostok time (05:00 a.m. GMT). An interesting discussion is expected," the presidential press secretary said.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 10 to 13.