Rosatom informs IAEA that situation at Zaporozhye nuke plant firmly under control

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has informed Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi that everything is under control at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said following the latest round of consultations between the Russian delegation and the IAEA on Zaporozhye NPP safety issues.

"What we have communicated to the agency is the following: first, our assessment of the current state of affairs, our absolute control over the physical condition of the plant. The plant is in so-called cold shutdown mode, meaning it is not generating power, but still has fuel in the reactor. This requires additional efforts and additional energy consumption to ensure the plant's safety," Likhachev told reporters.

He noted that IAEA experts are present at the plant and have the opportunity to see firsthand that Zaporozhye NPP employees are doing everything possible to prevent nuclear risks during the operation of this most powerful nuclear facility in Europe.