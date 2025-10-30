Cargo transportation by driverless trucks in Russia to be increased to 25 mln cubic meters

ISTANBUL, October 30. /TASS/. Cargo transportation by driverless trucks is planned to be increased in Russia by 25 mln cubic meters by 2030, according to the presentation of Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev showed during the 18th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum.

The length of roads suitable for robotic trucks traffic is planned to reach 19,500 km by 2030.

Driverless trucks delivered more than one million cubic meters of cargoes over two years, Zverev noted. The driverless truck fleet is expected to reach record-high distance traveled (over 10 mln km) and about 1.5 mln cubic meters of transported cargo.

The fleet of driverless trucks on the M-11 Neva highway between Moscow and St. Petersburg increased to 67 units by this March. The trucks traveled 7.2 mln km and carried 800,000 cubic meters of cargo. The Ministry of Transport expects the number of such trucks will grow to 93 by the end of 2025.