Special forces break up rally against parliamentary election results in Bishkek

BISHKEK, October 5. /TASS/. Officers of the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry’s special departments have begun breaking up a rally in the center of the Kyrgyz capital, as protestors oppose the results of the recent parliamentary elections, TASS reports from the site.

The officers are trying to push protesters away from the square by using rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades. Meanwhile, rally participants are trying to resist by throwing stones at the police.

The rally started Monday morning in Bishkek’s central square, where the national parliament and the president’s administration are housed. The protest gathered more than ten political parties that did not make the cut in the elections to gain seats. They demanded a rerun and annulment of the results. According to these parties, the authorities used administrative resources and bribed voters throughout the election campaign, which prompted them to protest.

Kyrgyzstan held the parliamentary elections on October 4. Some 56% out of 3.5 million registered voters cast their ballots. Sixteen parties in total vied for 120 seats in the parliament. According to preliminary data, only four parties cleared the seven-percent barrier to join the parliament. Official results are expected before October 24.