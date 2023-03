MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The price of VTB shares rose by more than 7% during Monday trading on Moscow Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 10:24 a.m. Moscow time, VTB shares were up by 7.73% at 0.01798 rubles per share.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s second-biggest lender said that VTB expected record profit for Q1 2023.

As of 10:35 a.m., VTB shares narrowed gains to 7.61% trading at 0.01796 rubles per share.