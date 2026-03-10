Trade turnover between China, Russia up 12% in January-February — customs

BEIJING, March 10. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and Russia gained 12% in January-February 2026 year-on-year to $39.04 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

Exports from China to Russia rose by 22.7% in the reporting period to $18.29 bln while supplies from Russia to China added 4.1% to $20.75 bln, according to figures released.

Russia's trade surplus with China amounted to $2.46 bln in the period, which is 48.4% lower than in the same period last year.

The bulk of Russian goods exported to China by value are oil, natural gas, and coal. Other commodities include copper and copper ore, timber, fuel, and seafood. China exports a wide range of products to Russia, from cars, tractors, computers, smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment to children's toys, and alcoholic drinks.

Trade turnover between the two countries reached a record level of over $244 bln in 2024. In 2025, trade turnover between China and Russia fell by 6.9% to $228.1 bln.