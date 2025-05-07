Russia to ban import, transit of fish products from several EU enterprises from May 12

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia will ban import and transit of fish products from several EU enterprises from May 12, 2025, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"Rosselkhoznadzor will introduce a ban on the import of all fish products from some EU enterprises, their movement across Russian territory, and transit to third countries from May 12, 2025," the statement said.

The ban applies to two enterprises from Estonia, two from Denmark, and one from France.

The decision was made due to the refusal of EU countries to inspect fish processors supplying their products to the EAEU member states.

Earlier, the federal veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog sent information on its readiness to inspect fish production enterprises in May of this year. "However, foreign agencies did not notify Rosselkhoznadzor of the possibility of conducting the mentioned inspections," the watchdog noted. "According to paragraph 73 of the Regulation on the uniform procedure for conducting joint inspections of facilities and sampling goods (products) subject to veterinary control (supervision) <…> such a position is regarded as a refusal to conduct an inspection," the watchdog stressed.