Over 220 Ukrainian servicemen eliminated on Donetsk direction – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian forces eliminated over 220 Ukrainian servicemen on the Donetsk direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

According to Konashenkov, Ukrainian forces lost over 220 servicemen, 1 tank, 1 armored combat vehicle, 8 automobiles, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of Ukraine’s 60th Mechanized Brigade near Otradnoye, DPR.

According to the spokesman, Russian aviation carried out 4 sorties on this direction, while artillery performed 42 firing missions.