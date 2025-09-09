Russian stocks close mixed on Tuesday

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed mixed on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.49% to 2,935.96 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.6% to 1,111.08 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 18 kopecks to 11.77 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Wednesday at 82-85 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.4-11.8 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. The MOEX Index is expected at 2,850-2,950 points on September 10.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,900-3,000 points on Wednesday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 83-85 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 97-99 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11.6-11.9 rubles range on September 10.