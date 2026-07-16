Roscosmos-NATO heads’ relations indicate excellent prospects — Russian cosmonaut

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The good working relationship between Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman indicates excellent prospects for cooperation, Oleg Kononenko, the head of the Yury Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, told TASS.

"Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman have a good relationship. They are both young, practically the same age. They interacted very closely at Baikonur. I think that when the leaders of the world’s two largest space powers have a good working relationship, it indicates excellent prospects," Kononenko said.

Bakanov and Isaacman held a working meeting at the Baikonur spaceport on July 14 to attend the launch of the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft carrying a joint crew. The NASA chief’s visit to Baikonur was his first in eight years. After the meeting, the head of Roscosmos stated that Isaacman is a highly respectable and courageous person, ready to support his country’s mission despite the strained relations between Russia and the United States.