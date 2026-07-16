MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Ukraine will factually head the emerging NATO proxy alliance for adopting combat experience with various types of drones by the Ukrainian armed forces, military expert Alexander Stepanov of the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

"In fact, a regional NATO proxy alliance is being formed that will be headed by Ukraine for sharing its experience and expertise in the use of drones of various types. "We see that a manageable structure is being formed from the regional segment of NATO countries that are the frontiers of military-political and technical pressure on Russia. It is being saturated with military-industrial capabilities, which, within the framework of Kiev’s bilateral agreements with the Baltic countries, Northern Europe, and Finland, is already ensuring the deployment and localization of production capabilities," Stepanov noted.

The expert emphasized that the key trend in this regard is the expansion of industrial capabilities beyond the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. "That is, this is the very same extraterritorial military-industrial complex that will operate under uniform standards, which is important for the rapid implementation of various solutions. We can also see synchronization here--including of legislation--to potentially integrate the developments that are currently only undergoing technical and combat testing at Ukraine’s testing ground. As we know, this quasi-state entity has clearly acquired the military-technical nature of a priority testing ground for all key Western solutions," Stepanov added.

The expert added that countries of Northeastern and Northern Europe are currently serving as an advanced military-industrial flank, where various enterprises are localized, including those owned by the largest European and American players.

According to earlier media reports, by the end of 2026, Ukraine intends to conclude comprehensive defense agreements with at least seven NATO member states for the export of its solutions in the sphere of combat-tested unmanned aerial vehicles.