Senior Iranian security official rejects US `peace through force’ approach as barbaric

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia and Iran act as civilized powers in addressing various issues whereas the United States advocates a "barbaric approach" of "peace through force," Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri told reporters on the sidelines of the 1st International Security Forum under the aegis of the Russian Security Council.

"Sovereign nations stand shoulder to shoulder together, based on justice, cooperation and diplomacy, as they solve issues that they are facing, and this is a civilized approach to addressing various problems. Independent countries like Iran and Russia follow this path. The Americans promote problem-solving along the `peace through force’ path," the senior Iranian security official said. "Peace through force means peace through crimes, homicide, and cruelty. This is not an approach embraced by civilized states - it's a barbaric one. Iran and Russia adopted a civilized approach as they commited to talks, cooperation, and diplomacy, they do not act using force," he maintained.