Iran, US reach preliminary agreement to hold talks on sanctions, uranium — Axios

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. The United States and Iran have agreed on, but have not yet finalized at the highest political leadership level, a memorandum of understanding that provides, among other things, for the start of negotiations on easing sanctions and the disposal of the Islamic Republic’s enriched uranium, Axios reported.

Citing two unnamed US officials and "a regional source involved in the mediation efforts," the portal specified that the document calls for extending the ceasefire between the US and Iran for 60 days and launching negotiations during that time on Tehran’s nuclear program, the easing of US sanctions, and other issues. The memorandum "will also state that the first issues to be negotiated during the 60-day window will be how to dispose of Iran's highly enriched uranium and how to address Iranian enrichment," the publication noted.

"The US will commit to discuss sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds as part of the negotiations. The MOU will also include a discussion of a mechanism to help Iran start receiving goods and humanitarian aid," Axios added.