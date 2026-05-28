Telegram, Presight labs opened at AI center in Astana — Tokayev

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Telegram and Presight have opened laboratories at the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The country is currently investing "significantly in human capital," he said at the Eurasian Economic Forum. "Two new-generation international schools, TUMO and Tomorrow School, have been opened at the Alem.ai international center, as well as laboratories of a number of world-renowned companies, such as Telegram and Presight," Tokayev added.

The president also recalled his previously signed decree On measures to introduce artificial intelligence into the secondary education system of the Republic of Kazakhstan. "Our goal is to strengthen teachers’ competencies with an emphasis on personalized learning, infrastructure development, and educational standards," Tokayev stressed.