Russia has funding for AI development — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies requires huge financing and Russia can concentrate required resources in this field, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"Development of artificial intelligence instruments requires huge, sound funding. It turns out Russia is capable to concentrate required volumes of financial resources in these areas," Putin said.

Russia is already creating its sovereign platforms for AI development, the head of state said.

"The Russian Federation may be one of several countries capable of creating and creating its sovereign platforms of artificial intelligence development," he stressed.