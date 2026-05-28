Eurasian integration brings real benefits to EAEU countries — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union brings real benefits to each member-country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"It is important that the forum makes it possible for representatives of the government, the business, the public, to collectively elaborate new mainstream initiatives on development and deepening of integration. Integration that provides real benefits to each member-state of the Eurasian Union," the Russian leader said.

Development of technologies leads to forming a fundamentally new industrial structure and changes in the social life, the head of state added.