US to punish those attempting tolls for passage through Hormuz Strait — treasury secretary

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. The US Treasury Department will penalize any attempts to introduce a system of tolls for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

"The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz," he wrote on X. "Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized," Bessent added.