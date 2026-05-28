Israel loses influence over US on Iran deal — news portal

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. Israel’s leadership has realized that it no longer has leverage over US President Donald Trump regarding negotiations with Iran and the potential conclusion of a peace agreement, the AL-Monitor portal reported, citing sources in the Israeli government.

"The [US] president explicitly stated that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu ‘will do whatever he wants,’ and that is the true state of affairs," one of the portal’s sources said, commenting on Trump’s latest phone conversation with the Israeli prime minister on Tuesday.

AL-Monitor noted that the current draft agreements between the US and Iran do not align with Israel’s interests, as they do not address Iran’s missile program. In addition, Israel continues to insist on a complete ban on uranium enrichment in the Islamic Republic, including for civilian purposes.

According to the report, the Israeli authorities believe that unfreezing Iran’s assets and allowing the Islamic Republic to retain control over the Strait of Hormuz would strengthen Tehran and shift the balance of power in the Middle East.