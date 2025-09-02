FACTBOX: What is known about Eastern Economic Forum

TASS-FACTBOX. The tenth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2025. ‘The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity’ will become its central theme. TASS has collected the main information about the Forum.

Key details

The Eastern Economic Forum is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015.

The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually. And this has been the case, except in 2020, when the forum was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The forum’s objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region, including with ASEAN; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The EEF traditionally sees a large number of agreements made. Since 2018, their amount has been at least 3 trillion rubles, and in 2024, a record was set as 313 agreements for a total of 5.57 trillion rubles ($53 bln) were concluded.

Organization and partners

Preparations for the EEF are led by the steering committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev. The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016.

The title partners for this year’s forum are VEB.RF and Elga coal company. Sponsoring the event are general partners VTB, Gazprom, RusHydro. Rosseti is the strategic partner. Aeroflot is the event’s official air carrier. The Chinese brand TANK is the official car of the Forum. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.

EEF 2025

The program of the 10th anniversary Eastern Economic Forum will feature more than 100 thematic sessions, with panel sessions, roundtables, and business dialogues among them. They will be divided into seven tracks: The Far East: A Region for Living and Development; Recipes for Growth: Investment, Innovation and Integration; Openness and Mutual Benefit as the Foundation of Stability; Technology: From Theory to Economic Impact; Cities Built for Life; Arteries of Growth: How Logistics are Driving Economic Change; The Partnership between Business and Government: A Major Rebuild.

As part of the EEF 2025, business dialogues will be held with entrepreneurs from China, India, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Mongolia, and ASEAN. The 'Day of the Future' International Youth Economic Forum will be held on September 6.

Over 4,500 participants and media representatives from more than 70 countries and territories are expected to attend.

