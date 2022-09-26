Identity of gunman who attacked school in Izhevsk established — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Investigators have identified the person who attacked a school in Izhevsk on Monday. He is a 34-year-old local resident, a graduate of this school. A probe is in progress into whether he was a follower of Nazi ideology, the IC’s press service said on Monday.

"IC investigators have identified the person who attacked the school in Izhevsk. He is Artyom Kazantsev, born in 1988, a native of Izhevsk, a graduate of this school," the IC said. "Suspicions of his adherence to neo-Nazi views and Nazi ideology are being checked," the IC said. The investigators are now searching the man’s home and studying the attacker’s personality and his views and environment.

On Monday morning, an unidentified gunmen went on a shooting spree at school No. 88 in Izhevsk and eventually committed suicide. He killed 13 people, including 7 children and injured 21 others, including 14 minors. According to the IC, the man was wearing a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava hood. No ID’s were found on him. The IC has opened a criminal case under article 105 of the Criminal Code (the murder of two or more persons, including a minor or another person in a helpless state, committed in a socially dangerous way), and part 1 of article 222 of the Criminal Code (illegal acquisition, handover, storage, transportation, transfer or carrying of firearms or their main parts and ammunition).