MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia finished paying off its debt for US lend-lease programs during World War II only under Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Basically, the lend-lease was a paid service, and the Soviet Union - with Russia being its legal successor - fully paid it back," he pointed out at an educational marathon hosted by the Knowledge society. "Russia repaid its debts under Putin in 2006," he noted, adding: "Putin made final lend-lease payments in 2006."

"A total of $11 billion was spent on lend-lease aid," Peskov specified. "In today’s money, that’s about $200 billion," he said.