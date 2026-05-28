Russia, Kazakhstan interested in developing joint energy projects

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan intend to expand their transport and logistics infrastructure, with the parties interested in increasing hydrocarbon supplies, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties are interested in further developing joint energy projects and creating additional opportunities to increase supply volumes," the ministry said following negotiations between energy ministers of the two countries, Sergey Tsivilyov and Yerlan Akkenzhenov, as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Kazakhstan.

"Our joint decision is that this infrastructure must continue to develop. Therefore, our companies are now discussing all the conditions for further expansion and effective maintenance of this infrastructure, which is in the interests of all our countries," Tsivilyov was quoted as saying.

Russian and Kazakh companies are currently working on parameters for further infrastructure expansion, including pricing, investment, and technical implementation of projects in both countries.

Earlier, Tsivilyov and Akkenzhenov signed an intergovernmental agreement on expanding cooperation in the oil sector.