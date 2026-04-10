Ukrainian drones do heavy damage to Zaporozhye Region energy infrastructure

MELITOPOL, April 10. /TASS/. Drones of the Ukrainian armed forces caused significant damage to power-generating equipment in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported.

"Power restoration efforts continue in the Zaporozhye Region. The damage to equipment resulting from the enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) strike was significant. Socially important facilities are connected to backup power sources, generators are operating, providing water and ensuring operation of critical infrastructure," he wrote on his Max social media channel.

Balitsky emphasized that medical facilities are also operating on backup power sources, emergency and urgent care is being provided in full, and fuel reserves are sufficient.

Power supply in the Zaporozhye Region was disrupted on Thursday afternoon. Repairs were expected to be completed by the end of the day. However, the governor later reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had launched another massive strike on an energy infrastructure facility in the southern part of the region. Overnight to Friday, the region’s energy infrastructure came under another massive attack. Several energy facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling.