Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region registers about 120 Ukrainian strikes in 24 hours

BELGOROD, June 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired about 120 rounds of various munitions at communities in the borderline Belgorod Region on Monday, damaging several residential buildings and an agricultural enterprise, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, nine mortar shells were fired at the Balki farm. No one was injured. Windows were damaged in one private residence as well as an electrical line. The Sereda village was shelled with a mortar - six incoming strikes were recorded. The adversary also dropped two explosive devices using a drone. Nobody was injured, there was no destruction. Five mortar shells were fired at the Shebekino border crossing. There were no consequences. In the village of Murom, a drone dropped an explosive device. Nobody was injured, there was no destruction," the governor said.

According to him, on June 19, in the Belgorodsky District, Ukrainian artillery shelled the Solntsevka village with 23 incoming strikes recorded, in the Zhuravlyovka village, the adversary dropped two mortar shells and one grenade using drones. In the Valuysky District, the Mikhaylovka farm was shelled. "They were firing a MLRS. Fifteen incoming strikes were recorded. There were no casualties or destruction. The shelling damaged the roof of a warehouse in an agricultural enterprise," Gladkov added.

In the Volokonovsky Municipal District, a mortar shelled the outskirts of the Stary farm, with 15 incoming strikes recorded and 15 artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of the Tishanka village. In the Grayvoronsky Municipal District, 10 mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the Spodaryushino village, five mortar shells - at the outskirts of the Gorkovsky village and three mortar shells were fired at the Poroz village. "As a result of the shelling of the Poroz village, minor damage was detected in three private residences with facades and roofs battered and windows broken," the governor said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, mortars shelled the outskirts of the Repyakhovka village with four incoming strikes recorded. Two mortar and three artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of the Vyazovoye village.