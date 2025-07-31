Lavrov says Russia, Syria agree to reevaluate all existing agreements

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Moscow and Damascus have agreed to carry out a thorough reassessment of all bilateral agreements between Russia and Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced during a press conference following talks with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani in Moscow.

"We have agreed to conduct an evaluation of all existing agreements," the top Russian diplomat stated.

The Russian foreign minister added that this process should be established on a regular basis. "All aspects of our cooperation, including security matters, civilian and military personnel training, are of interest to our Syrian partners, and we will prioritize these areas," he emphasized.

"As for the numerous trade and economic agreements, we have agreed that our Syrian colleagues will accelerate the appointment of their co-chair to the bilateral intergovernmental trade and economic commission," the minister noted. He explained that once Syria completes forming its part of this mechanism, both countries will task the intergovernmental body with reviewing all existing agreements to identify jointly advantageous ways for Russia to assist in rebuilding Syria's economy.