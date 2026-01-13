Russia’s corvette Stoikiy taking part in naval rescue drills off South Africa coast

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet's corvette Stoikiy will participate in an operation to rescue a 'hijacked vessel' off the coast of South Africa as part of the Will for Peace 2026 exercises, the fleet’s press service reported.

"The Baltic Fleet's corvette Stoikiy is participating in the joint multinational naval exercise Will for Peace 2026, taking place off the coast of South Africa in the Atlantic Ocean. During the naval phase of the exercise, from January 13 to 15, the crew of the corvette Stoikiy is scheduled to participate in communications training, air and sea target practice, vessel rescue operations, and assistance to those in distress," the statement says.

The press service specified that the exercise brings together the navies of five countries, including Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, and the UAE, as well as observers from Ethiopia, Egypt, Indonesia, and Brazil. The fleet's press service added that the main goal of the exercise is to develop and strengthen naval cooperation between the participating countries.