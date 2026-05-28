Russia-Kazakhstan relations reach level of strategic partnership — Putin

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan have reached the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia-Kazakhstan relations are on the rise, developing steadily based on the principles of equity and mutual respect," he pointed out during talks in Kazakhstan involving the two countries’ delegations.

"We said in a joint statement during your state visit to Moscow last year that bilateral relations had reached the level of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance. This is indeed the case as we work across all areas," Putin added.