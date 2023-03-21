Russia ready to increase uninterrupted oil supplies to China — Putin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's readiness to increase uninterrupted oil supplies to China.

"China has become a leader in terms of oil imports from Russia, while Russia is ready to increase uninterrupted oil supplies for the needs of the Chinese economy," he said on Tuesday following Russian-Chinese talks.

According to Putin, the topic of energy cooperation was thoroughly discussed during the talks, and it is progressing "at a good pace."

The Russian president described the expansion of the practice of settlements in national currencies as a significant incentive for deeper investment cooperation. He cited statistics showing that, according to the results of the first three quarters of last year, the share of the ruble and yuan in mutual commercial transactions reached 65% and continues to grow, allowing mutual trade to be protected from the influence of third countries and negative global markets trends.