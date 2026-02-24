Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX and RTS indices gained 0.47% to 2,793.8 and 1,146.69 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 0.7 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.117 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.54% at 2,795.5 points and 1,147.39 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.75 kopecks at 11.127 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.24% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,785.81 points. As of 8:27 a.m. Moscow time (5:27 a.m. GMT), the index was up by 0.7% at 2,800.14 points, having surpassed 2,800 points for the first time since February 4, 2026.