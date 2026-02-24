Senior Russian diplomat reiterates Moscow’s solidarity with Venezuelan people

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky met with his Venezuelan counterpart, Ruben Molina, on the sidelines of the 61th session of the UN Human Rights Council and expressed Moscow’s support and solidarity with Venezuela’s leadership and people, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The Russian side reiterated its all-round support and solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership and people," it said,

The sides reiterated mutual commitment to strengthening relations of strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela. "The sides also discussed current international issues and agreed to continue close cooperation and coordination of their approaches to the global agenda, including within the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations," the ministry added.