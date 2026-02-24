Russia implemented over 70 sustainable development projects with UNESCAP — diplomat

BANGKOK, February 24. /TASS/. Russia has implemented more than seventy projects in the sustainable development sphere in cooperation with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), department director at the Russian Foreign Ministry Kirill Logvinov told TASS on the sidelines of the 13th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development.

"We use the capabilities of the commission to promote Russian approaches and solutions in the regional cooperation agenda. Joint implementation of technical assistance project has become a separate area of interaction with the UNESCAP. We use our annual voluntary contribution to the commission and Russian expert resources for that. The geographic priority for such projects is the CIS countries. The average duration is two-three years. The application areas are the most diverse, from improving efficiency of ‘dry ports’ to preserving habitats of ‘Red Book’ vagrant bird species of Northeast Asia. Over 70 projects have been implemented in total to date, which has become a sound input of our country to achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. We are constantly working together with our partners from the UN on improvement of practical return of such projects and their adaptation to new realities and needs of region’s countries," the diplomat said.

"The commission will celebrate as much as 79th anniversary this March. It has entrenched over these years in the status of the reputed regional platforms for coordination of collective approaches to Asia-Pacific socioeconomic development. The commission certainly plays a special role in international cooperation in the sustainable development sphere. Its potential is always in demand, particularly by virtue of the unique mandate. The commission essentially accumulates international experience in the development sphere and replicates it among countries with consideration of their national or regional features," Logvinov noted.

"Significant instruments of international law were developed and approved" earlier on UNESCAP sidelines, including the intergovernmental agreement of Russia, Mongolia and China on international motor haulage along the network of Asian motorways, he added.