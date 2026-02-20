Belarus uses aircraft, air defenses to destroy intruder UAVs

MINSK, February 20. /TASS/. This year, the Belarusian Armed Forces have repeatedly employed aircraft and anti-aircraft missile systems to intercept and neutralize unmanned aerial vehicles that encroached upon national borders, Major General Andrey Lukyanovich, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces, disclosed to the media.

"Throughout the year, we have documented numerous violations of airspace regulations and breaches of our state border. Our duty units have responded with aircraft, and we have utilized anti-aircraft missile systems to destroy unauthorized UAVs," he stated. Lukyanovich underscored that the Air Force maintains a state of daily combat readiness for air defense operations.

"We are the first line of defense at our air borders, prepared to counter any threat. To bolster our capabilities, we have acquired modern aviation systems, advanced radar stations, and state-of-the-art anti-aircraft missile systems, ensuring our armed forces remain robust and ready," he added.