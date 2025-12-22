Thailand, Cambodia to discuss ceasefire deal on Wednesday

BANGKOK, December 22. /TASS/. Thailand and Cambodia will begin negotiations on establishing a ceasefire in their border conflict zone on December 24, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said.

Phuangketkeow confirmed Thailand's readiness to engage in talks with Cambodia regarding a potential ceasefire. "We welcome the resumption of dialogue aimed at establishing a ceasefire. These talks will be conducted within the framework of the existing Joint Border Committee (JBC), with a meeting set for December 24 at Cambodia's request," he said. The minister delivered these comments during a special ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Kuala Lumpur, which Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for.

Armed clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border began on December 7. Thailand's Royal Army reported that Cambodian forces started shelling Thai positions in the border area on December 8, prompting Thai air strikes against Cambodian military infrastructure. Thailand's Royal Army confirmed 21 military fatalities in the fighting. While Cambodia has not released official casualty figures, Thai sources declared over 200 Cambodian soldiers killed. Cambodia's Interior Ministry reported 18 civilian deaths.