Baltic Fleet carries out live firing of cruise missiles during Zapad 2025 exercise

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. During the Zapad 2025 exercise, the Baltic Fleet demonstrated its strategic capabilities through a coordinated missile strike against naval targets in the Baltic Sea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The crews of the Stoiky corvette, the Baltic coastal missile system, and Su-30SM multi-role fighters from the Baltic Fleet naval aviation executed a synchronized attack on a simulated enemy fleet," the ministry stated. "The corvette's crew launched the Uran anti-ship missile system from its main armament, targeting a designated position representing enemy warships. Simultaneously, the Baltic coastal missile system delivered a strike with a cruise missile from a coastal deployment area in Kaliningrad Region. Meanwhile, the Su-30SM fighters flew at extremely low altitudes beyond the detection range of enemy radar and missile defenses, launching Kh-31A guided anti-ship missiles from maximum effective distances."

The report highlighted the successful coordination and precision of the operation. Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, overseeing both the Northern and Baltic Fleets during the exercise, received a commendation from the firing practice commander for the effective destruction of sea targets with cruise missiles.

The Zapad 2025 exercises, conducted by the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus, commenced on September 12 and represent the final phase of this year's joint training. The exercises will include practical troop activities across training grounds in both countries, as well as operations in the Baltic and Barents Seas. Participants also include operational groups from military command bodies and contingents from the CSTO, SCO, and other partner nations, practicing coordinated actions as part of a coalition force.