MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Central African Republic (CAR) has emerged as Russia’s steadfast outpost in central Africa due to long-standing cooperation, Alexander Ivanov, the director of the Officers’ Union for International Security (OUIS), told TASS.

On January 15, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera arrived in Russia on an official visit. He held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Touadera stated that the productive interaction between the CAR and Russia had become a model for other countries on the continent to emulate.

"Years of dedicated work are yielding results. The CAR can be referred to as a steadfast outpost of Russia in central Africa. Undoubtedly, it is a country facing significant socio-economic challenges, but the successes achieved thanks to Russian instructors in the field of security enables the country to move forward, reflected in the influx of Russian investors and the rise in trade turnover between Russia and the CAR," Ivanov remarked.

Evaluating the outcomes of the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the CAR, he highlighted that the discussions had been conducted in a cordial and professional atmosphere. The leaders of the two nations "affirmed their interest in deepening allied relations and cooperation," the OUIS director said.

"Additionally, based on the results of the initial two days of the Central African delegation's visit to Moscow, new agreements were formalized between Russia and the CAR, including a memorandum on collaboration in geology and subsoil utilization, which further underscores the two countries’ commitment to a policy of closer ties and mutually beneficial cooperation on all fronts," Ivanov concluded.