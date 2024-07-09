Drone attack causes fire at oil depot in southern Russia

VOLGOGRAD, July 9. /TASS/. A drone attack caused an oil depot in Russia’s southern Volgograd Region to catch fire; firefighting activities involve two fire trains, the regional branch of Russian Railways company said in a statement.

"Fire trains from the Maxim Gorky and Kotelnikovo stations have been sent to help combat the oil depot fire in Kalach-on-Don. They will be used to fill tanker trucks with water," the statement reads.

Earlier, the regional administration reported, citing Governor Andrey Bocharov, that a drone attack had been foiled in the Volgograd Region. Falling drone fragments caused a substation in the town of Frolovo and an oil depot in the town of Kalach-on-Don to catch fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.