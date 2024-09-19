Investigator charge 33 people in case of shooting at office of retailer in central Moscow

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Investigators filed charges against the 33 people that were detained in the case of shooting at the office of the online retailer Wildberries in downtown Moscow, a representative of a law enforcement agency told TASS.

"Investigators brought charges against the 33 detainees," the person said.

The Russian Investigative Committee wants the suspects to be kept in custody until trial, according to the person. A Moscow court will consider motions to this effect on Thursday and Friday, he said.

On September 18, shots were fired inside a Wildberries office in the Romanov Dvor business center in central Moscow. Seven people were injured in the shooting, including two policemen. Two people died later. An investigation is underway.