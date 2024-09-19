Russian National Guard eliminates about 30 Ukrainian vehicles in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard troops eliminated about 30 Ukrainian military vehicles in the Kursk Region, the National Guard press office told TASS.

"The Russian National Guard units ensuring security in the Kursk Region, where a state of counter-terrorism operation is currently in effect, eliminated 6 tanks, over 10 armored combat vehicles, and over 10 automobile vehicles of Ukrainian nationalists," the press office said.

The National Guard noted that its troops provide extra protection measures for important state facilities.

"Special forces groups, drone crews, engineering and artillery units have been engaged. Every day, the sappers search and defuse explosive devices, while reconnaissance teams are on lookout of enemy sabotage groups," the agency said.