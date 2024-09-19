Putin examines kamikaze drones, unmanned systems at St. Petersburg defense plant

ST. PETERSBURG, September 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin examined drone designs at the "Special Technological Center" defense plant in St. Petersburg.

The head of state visited the exhibition of robotic systems. In particular, the president was presented with tracked platforms, kamikaze drones, unmanned reconnaissance systems, and a loitering munition design.

Putin was accompanied by Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin and Presidential Aide Alexey Dyumin.