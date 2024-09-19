Russian military in Syria help 26 refugees leave US-occupied Al-Tanf zone

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) helped 26 refugees, including 14 children, leave the US-occupied Al-Tanf zone in Syria, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"In the past 24 hours, the exit of 26 refugees - six men, six women and 14 children - was ensured from the US-occupied Al-Tanf zone, where humanitarian situation remains dire," he said.

Besides, officers of from the Russian reconciliation center conducted two humanitarian missions in the provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa in the reported period, distributing 600 sets of food weighting 5.9 metric tons in total.

No attacks on Syrian pro-government forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past day, the Russian military official added.