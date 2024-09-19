Russian forces move to better positions in Zaporozhye Region — politician

MELITOPOL, September 19. /TASS/. Russian forces have improved their positions near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Marfopol on the Orekhov direction in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans of Russia’s Civic Chamber, told TASS.

"We are making progress in the Orekhov direction near Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, and Marfopol. Our troops have improved their positions along the front line, expanded the gray zone, and forced the enemy to retreat," Rogov said.

According to him, no noticeable changes have occurred on other parts of the Zaporozhye Region’s line of engagement.