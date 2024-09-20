Israeli forces kill over 300 radicals in southern Gaza — portal

TEL AVIV, September 20. /TASS/. The Israeli military killed more than 300 members of Palestine’s radical HAMAS movement and destroyed an arms cache in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, the Ynet news portal wrote.

The portal quoted a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as saying that Israeli troops eliminated over 300 militants in the Tel al-Sultan district of Rafah.

Besides, they found and destroyed a cache with long-range missiles and an arms depot with sniper rifles, ammunition, anti-tank rockets and grenades, the IDF press service said.