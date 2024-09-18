Import-substituted SJ-100 to make about 200 test flights in 2025 — minister

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft with Russian PD-8 engines will have to make about 200 test flights in 2025 to pass certification and enter production, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Ground tests of this engine are coming to an end. Some of them have already been completed. We are actually waiting for permission to conduct flight tests. We will have two machines flying. We need to do about 200 flights next year to get certification and go into production," he said.

Answering a question about the start of production of the aircraft, Alikhanov expressed hope that this would happen in the first half of 2025.