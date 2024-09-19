Court arrests first suspect in case of shooting at office of retailer in central Moscow

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court ruled to arrest the first suspect in the case of shooting at the office of the online retailer Wildberries in downtown Moscow, a participant of the court hearing told TASS.

"The court arrested the first participant in the shooting at the Wildberries office," the person said.

On September 18, shots were fired inside a Wildberries office in the Romanov Dvor business center in central Moscow. Seven people were injured in the shooting, including two policemen. Two people died later. An investigation is underway.