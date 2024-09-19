Hezbollah leader threatens reprisals to Israel for device explosions, doesn’t say when

BEIRUT, September 19. /TASS/. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah reiterated threats that Israel will face retaliation for the recent explosions of electronic devices across Lebanon, but didn’t say when it could happen.

"Undoubtedly, what happened is a major and unprecedented aggression that will be followed by heavy reprisals and just retribution," Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast by Al Manar television. "I will not speak about the time and place."

The Hezbollah leader had already threatened Israel with a "just response" earlier.

On September 17 and 18, numerous explosions of communication devices and other electronic gadgets swept across Lebanon. On the first of these days, a large number of pagers blew up almost simultaneously in different parts of the country. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the blasts killed 12 people, including two children, and more than 2,000 others were taken to hospitals with injuries. The next day, explosions affected walkie-talkie radios, phones, and other devices powered by solar energy and lithium-ion batteries. The second wave of attacks killed 25 people and injured 608 others.