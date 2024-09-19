Israeli army says airstrikes hit 30 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 19. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has carried out a series of strikes on the facilities of the Shia group Hezbollah on the territory of Lebanon, the army press service reported.

According to its information, the targets were about 30 Hezbollah military infrastructure facilities. Among the targets were Hezbollah rocket launchers, which, Israeli intelligence said, were loaded with a total of 150 rockets and ready to fire at Israel. The targeted areas were not identified.

In addition, the Israeli army targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, including a weapons depot, in several areas of southern Lebanon. Israeli artillery also shelled the area around the Lebanese border village of Naqoura.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel," the press service said.