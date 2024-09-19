US strengthens military alliances, groups against China — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. The US is constantly strengthening military ties with partners and organizing blocs to challenge China, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian told a news briefing.

"China seeks friendly cooperation with all countries of the world and normal relations with other states without targeting third parties," he said. "The US, in turn, continues to strengthen military alliances, to create small groups against China and force other countries to choose one side or the other."

He added that the development of China's military capabilities was aimed at maintaining national security and by no means harmed any country.

Earlier, US First Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said at a hearing before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the US Congress that events on the battlefield in Ukraine were allegedly having a direct impact on the nature of a possible conflict in the Indo-Pacific Region. He drew attention to the Ocean 2024 command and staff exercise being conducted by Russia and China. In his opinion, the events in Ukraine "cannot be considered separately" from the situation in the Taiwan Strait.