BERLIN, September 19. /TASS/. The German government intends to allocate extra 397 mln euros for military aid to Kiev in the near future, the DPA news agency reported with reference to the letter of the German Ministry of Finance.

As the ministry wrote to the Finance Committee of the German Bundestag (German parliament), the money is supposed to be used for the purchase of air defense equipment, drones and military equipment for the Ukrainian army. According to the ministry's estimates, about 1.42 bln euros will still be needed to support Kiev by the end of the year. This is actually 397 mln euros more than envisaged by this year’s budget. The parliament has to approve the allocation of additional funds.

Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Finance Florian Toncar issued a warning that "Ukraine will face defeat without a substantial increase in material support" in the document.

Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US. The country has so far allocated funds for military support to Kiev and has committed to future spending of about 28 bln euros. According to the 2025 budget agreement, four billion euros will be earmarked for military assistance to Ukraine, half of the current year’s allocation. Russia’s authorities have repeatedly said that pumping weapons into Ukraine will not weaken Moscow’s resolve and will not change the course of the special military operation.