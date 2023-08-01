Covert ring behind launches of attack drones from within Russia, senior lawmaker contends

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Attack drones targeting Russian urban infrastructure are most likely being launched by an undercover network of Ukrainian agents operating inside Russia, Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) and chair of the International Affairs Committee in the State Duma (lower house of parliament), said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The latest attempt to attack civilian facilities on Russian territory was a terrorist act that showed the pathological rage of the Kiev junta, whose 'counter-offensive' has stalled. It is obvious that the drones are being launched by a ring of undercover agents operating on our territory," Slutsky said.

He urged law enforcement agencies to strengthen controls and for all citizens to be on the alert and promptly notify the relevant authorities of any suspicious activity.

"The security of the country is our common task. I am sure that the response of the Russian Defense Ministry will follow without delay. The time is ripe to hit the [Kiev regime’s] decision-making centers with a barrage of fire in order to burn this Nazi plague out of existence forever," Slutsky concluded.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been shot down by air defense systems while attempting to penetrate the capital city’s air space. One UAV reached the Moscow City financial center and office tower complex. The facade of one of the towers at the level of the 21st floor was damaged and 150 square meters of glazing was broken. Emergency services are working at the scene.

On the morning of July 30, Sobyanin said that the city was attacked by Ukrainian drones. As a result, the facades of two Moscow City office towers were slightly damaged and one person was injured. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry said that one drone was destroyed in the air over the Odintsovo district of the adjacent Moscow Region. Two more UAVs were disabled and crashed on the territory of the Moscow City complex.