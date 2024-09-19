Russian naval communications center provides reliable communications with ships

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The communications center of the Russian Navy's Main Command ensures reliable communication with ships, submarines and aircraft, said Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, chief of the Navy's Main Staff.

He made the comment at a ceremony of handing over a battle flag to the unit, and was quoted by a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

"At the current stage of the Navy's development, the communication center effectively completes the mission of protecting the national interests of the Russian Federation, providing reliable communication with surface ships, submarines and aircraft of the Navy," he said.